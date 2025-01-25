International Customs Day 2025: Celebrating Role Of Customs In Security And Prosperity

Hyderabad: Annually held on January 26, International Customs Day (ICD) is observed globally to celebrate the role of customs officials in security, trade compliance, and major anti-smuggling achievements.
Customs agencies are tasked with a multitude of responsibilities, including the inspection and clearance of goods, collection of tariffs, prevention of smuggling, and enforcement of trade laws.
The ICD focuses on the working conditions and challenges that customs officers face in their jobs. They play a critical role in safeguarding a country’s economic interests, protecting its citizens from harmful substances, and ensuring compliance with international trade regulations.
Theme Of International Customs Day 2025
The theme for International Customs Day 2025 is “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”. This year's theme focuses on how customs can improve efficiency, security, and prosperity, which can be achieved by streamlining processes using technology like single-window systems besides analysing trade data to identify bottlenecks and predict trends and minimising delays to ensure seamless clearance processes.
Customs Agencies In India Have Several Roles, Including:
- Collecting revenue: Customs agencies collect import and excise duties, as well as other taxes and levies.
- Enforcing compliance: Customs agencies enforce compliance with technical quality standards, veterinary regulations, and plant health regulations.
- Preventing smuggling: Customs agencies are involved in anti-smuggling activities.
- Screening passengers: Airport customs officers screen passengers and their luggage as they enter or leave the country. They may also investigate drug and arms smuggling.
- Preventing unfair competition: Customs agencies impose anti-dumping duties on imported products that are sold below their fair market price.
- Protecting consumers: Customs agencies detect counterfeit goods.
- In India, all imported goods are subject to customs duty, as well as other taxes such as value-added tax (VAT), excise duty, and service tax. The rate of customs duty varies depending on the type of goods being imported.
- A Customs House Agent (CHA), also known as a Customs Broker, can help exporters ensure that their documents are accurate and that the customs clearance process is smooth.
Major Seizures Of Custom Officials Last Year
In 2024, customs officials in India arrested people for smuggling of gold, heroin, cocaine, and other contraband.
28.01.2024: DRI seized an alloy containing 16.67 kg gold and 39.73 kg silver worth over Rs. 10 crores at FPO Delhi in Operation Black Gold.
14.09.2024: Mumbai’s Airport Commissionerate seized 7.465 kg of smuggled Gold Valued at Rs. 5.113 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Eight People, including passengers and airport staff, were arrested. The gold, according to the officials, was hidden in various forms like Jewellery and dust, concealed on their bodies and clothing.
04.12.2024: In FY24, DRI officers seized 107.31 kg of cocaine worth Rs 974.78 crore in the illicit market. About 49 kg heroin valuing Rs 365 crore was seized.
04.12.2024: India seized 4,869.6 kg of smuggled gold in FY24, as smugglers continue to exploit porous borders, particularly in the Northeast, and high domestic demand, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has said in a report.
International Customs Day Celebrations
- Custom agencies hold employee appreciation events where custom officers are recognised for exemplary service.
- Workshops, conferences, and talks that focus on the year’s theme and the challenges that agencies and officers face are also held.
- Several agencies also hold public outreach events where they educate the public about their jobs and responsibilities.
- learning about the role of customs agencies and showing appreciation for their work.
- Express gratitude for the work of customs agents and the role they play in keeping the government secure.
- Participate in public outreach events, workshops, or seminars to learn more about customs.
- Aware of our country’s customs laws and how to comply with them.
- Look through your belongings to see where the goods came from.
- Participate in programmes that engage young people in learning about customs and customs officials.
