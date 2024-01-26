International Customs Day 2024: 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose'

Hyderabad: International Customs Day is observed annually on January 26 to recognise the vital role customs officers play in enabling the seamless movement and exchange of goods and services between nations. The main goal is to celebrate and bring attention to the crucial role customs officers play in ensuring that goods move smoothly across international borders. It also highlights how important Customs offices are to international regulatory initiatives.

What is Customs? Every nation has a customs administration, which is in charge of tax collection and import and export management. The customs officials have jurisdiction over all of these restrictions. The global organisation known as the World Customs Organization (W.C.O.) is in charge of managing the customs procedures associated with international trade.

History: The Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) was founded on January 26, 1953. Belgium's Brussels hosted the commencement of the session. At that time, there were a number of delegations from seventeen European countries. Subsequent to the CCC, the World Customs Organization (WCO) took over in 1994. There are 182 member countries in the World Chamber of Commerce at the moment.

World Customs Organization: Since its establishment, the W.C.O. has played a key role in establishing international standards for customs processes. They have aided in the development and observance of customs regulations and procedures, ensuring global safety. The organisation is also in charge of a global product classification system. Furthermore, the World Trade Organization makes sure that its rules are followed in international trade.

Theme: The theme for this year's International Customs Day is 'Customs Engaging New and Traditional Partners with Purpose.'.

Role Of Customs: Customs is the federal agency responsible for collecting duties. The control of goods entering and leaving the country is one of customs' additional duties. These include things like personal belongings, animals, and hazardous materials. The World Customs Organization helps make customs administrations more efficient worldwide.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, WCO has 182 members across the globe. 75 per cent of members come from developing countries. They are in charge of overseeing more than 98 per cent of the world's commerce.

International Customs Day is a special time to honor and express gratitude to those who maintain the smooth operation of global trade. By following the regulations and being courteous to one another, we can all help an international firm succeed.