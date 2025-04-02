International Children's Book Day 2025: Encouraging Kids To Read

Hyderabad: International Children's Book Day is observed on April 2, the birthday of Danish author Hans Christian Anderson, to encourage and develop reading habits among children.

The day also puts the spotlight on children's books such as those written by Hans Christian Anderson. His most famous fairy tales include "The Emperor's New Clothes," "The Little Mermaid," "The Nightingale," "The Snow Queen," "The Ugly Duckling," "The Little Match Girl," and "Thumbelina."

History of the day:

International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is an annual celebration organised by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), a global non-profit organisation. Activities feature writing contests, notifications of literary awards and engagements with authors of children's books.

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) decides on a theme for the day and selects a member region to host the day. That region chooses local authors from the host country to write a message to children of the world. An illustrator designs a poster to go with the theme, and the material is used to promote children’s books and reading.

The theme of 2025:

In 2025, International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is sponsored by IBBY-Netherlands and the poster is made by two Dutch creators of children’s books. The theme of the 2025 International Children's Book Day is freedom of imagination and the motto is the last sentence of the poem 'The Language of Pictures': 'Make pictures for my poem, and please feel free: these words belong to you even though they came from me.'

The poem comes from the illustrated poetry collection Alle wensen van de wereld (2021) by Rian Visser and illustrator Janneke Ipenburg. This book was awarded a Zilveren Griffel in the Netherlands and the Gouden Poëziemedaille (Gold Poetry Medal) in Belgium. Children’s Book Day was founded so that people all around the world can enjoy a good book. It is a day to inspire others to read, as well as calling attention to children’s books especially.

Benefits of reading children's books:

Expanded Vocabulary: Kids encounter a broader array of vocabulary and sentence forms, enhancing their language abilities.

Famous writers and their books for children

JK Rowling: Writer of the hugely successful "Harry Potter" series, which familiarised a generation with the realm of wizards. Enid Blyton: A highly productive writer celebrated for her adventure stories such as "The Famous Five" and "The Secret Seven," in addition to the "Noddy" series. AA Milne: Introduced the cherished character Winnie-the-Pooh in his works "Winnie-the-Pooh" and "The House at Pooh Corner". CS Lewis: Creator of the iconic fantasy saga "The Chronicles of Narnia". JRR Tolkien: The mastermind behind the grand fantasy realms of Middle-earth in "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings". Maurice Sendak: Recognised for his illustrated books, especially "Where the Wild Things Are." Eric Carle: Renowned for his illustrated books, especially "The Very Hungry Caterpillar". Julia Donaldson: Writer of well-known illustrated books such as "The Gruffalo". LM Montgomery: Writer of the timeless book "Anne of Green Gables". Ruskin Bond: A writer from India recognized for his tales located in the Indian mountains. 'The Wind on the Haunted Hill' and 'The Night Train at Deoli ' by Ruskin Bond. Louisa May Alcott: Writer of the timeless book "Little Women". Beverly Cleary: Writer of literature for young audiences, such as "Ramona the Pest". Judy Blume: Writer of stories for young audiences, such as "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing". Others: 'Malgudi Days' by R.K. Narayan, 'The Bird with Golden Wings' by Sudha Murthy, 'A Children's History of India' by Subhadra

Different types of children's books: