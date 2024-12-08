ETV Bharat / international

International Anti-Corruption Day 2024: Empowering Youth To Combat Corruption And Foster Global Integrity

Corruption is characterised as the misuse of assigned authority for personal benefit. Corruption undermines trust, diminishes democracy, obstructs economic growth, and worsens inequality, poverty, social fragmentation, and the environmental crisis.

What does corruption mean?

The 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day theme is “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 is an important occasion that seeks to promote transparency in the struggle against corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally on December 9 to create awareness of corruption and the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. International Anti-Corruption Day is an annual event that emphasises the need to tackle corruption and its far-reaching consequences. Corruption undermines trust in institutions, hampers economic development and erodes social justice. This day seeks to mobilise individuals, governments, and organisations to take a stand against corruption.

Revealing corruption and ensuring accountability for the corrupt can only occur if we comprehend how corruption operates and the structures that facilitate it.

What is the cost of corruption?

There are different ways to grease the palms. The political consequences involve obstructing the rule of law and limiting citizens' freedoms. Social costs relate to the erosion of citizens' trust in their government. Economic expenses encompass missed opportunities for wealth creation, while environmental expenses relate to diminished prospects for a healthy ecosystem and a sustainable future.

Adverse effects of corruption on society

1 Corruption can erode public confidence in government, resulting in social upheaval and political turmoil.

2 Corruption can deter investment, obstruct economic development, and result in an unequal distribution of wealth.

3 Corruption can undermine the accountability systems that safeguard human rights and can impede vulnerable groups from obtaining public services.

4 Corruption can exacerbate inequality by providing significant corporations with unjust benefits compared to smaller enterprises.

5 Corruption may result in a diminished quality of life for individuals, as it can negatively impact the quality of healthcare and education.

Why is it essential to stop corruption?

Corruption represents "the ultimate betrayal of public trust," as stated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and it "destroys development, security, and the rights of all individuals." It diminishes public confidence in systems and institutions.

Corruption obstructs peace, security, and economic growth, affecting sectors like business, sports, access to justice, and education.

It additionally diminishes the rule of law and democracy and erodes human rights. Moreover, "corruption affects the attainment of all sustainable development goals," making it crucial for everyone to collaborate in tackling this issue.