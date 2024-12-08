International Anti-Corruption Day 2024: Empowering Youth To Combat Corruption And Foster Global Integrity

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed globally on December 9 to create awareness of corruption and the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it. International Anti-Corruption Day is an annual event that emphasises the need to tackle corruption and its far-reaching consequences. Corruption undermines trust in institutions, hampers economic development and erodes social justice. This day seeks to mobilise individuals, governments, and organisations to take a stand against corruption.
Background of the Day
- International Anti-Corruption Day was announced by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003.
- In 2003, through the same resolution (resolution 58/4) that adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the UN General Assembly designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD). The aim behind announcing the Day was to create awareness about corruption and highlight the role of the Convention in addressing it.
- Since then, December 9 has served as a powerful global reminder of the need to combat corruption and the critical role the Convention plays in fostering integrity and accountability worldwide.
Importance of International Anti-Corruption Day
International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 is an important occasion that seeks to promote transparency in the struggle against corruption.
- Empower Youth: Recognises the importance of young people in creating a future without corruption. The day inspires and encourages young people to combat corruption and advocate for accountability and transparency between the government and its citizens.
- Global Solidarity: Links countries to combat shared problems of corruption and its misconduct.
- Legal Reforms: The day calls on governments worldwide to implement stricter regulations and measures to combat corruption.
- Enhances Governance Structures: Increases transparency and makes the government answerable to address corruption-related challenges.
- Highlights the security, and societal peace: Corruption undermines democratic structures and hinders economic development. Consequently, this day seeks to highlight the vital link between anti-corruption initiatives and development, security and societal peace.
- Goal of the day: The goal of this day is to enhance public awareness about the impacts of participating in corruption and motivate them to make the right choices. Rejecting corruption enables individuals to help create more job opportunities and promote gender equality. Crucially, individuals can create a system that is equitable for everyone.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2024 Theme
The 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day theme is “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”
- This theme focuses on involving youth in anti-corruption efforts. With this theme, the aim is to educate them on the impacts of corruption and empower them to take action.
- Young people are seen as agents of change, who can shape policies and influence society. By involving them, the global community hopes to make anti-corruption efforts more inclusive and effective.
- The 2024 campaign will prepare the way for discussions at CoSP11, where youth can appeal to decision-makers and push for stronger anti-corruption measures.
What does corruption mean?
Corruption is characterised as the misuse of assigned authority for personal benefit. Corruption undermines trust, diminishes democracy, obstructs economic growth, and worsens inequality, poverty, social fragmentation, and the environmental crisis.
Revealing corruption and ensuring accountability for the corrupt can only occur if we comprehend how corruption operates and the structures that facilitate it.
What is the cost of corruption?
There are different ways to grease the palms. The political consequences involve obstructing the rule of law and limiting citizens' freedoms. Social costs relate to the erosion of citizens' trust in their government. Economic expenses encompass missed opportunities for wealth creation, while environmental expenses relate to diminished prospects for a healthy ecosystem and a sustainable future.
Adverse effects of corruption on society
1 Corruption can erode public confidence in government, resulting in social upheaval and political turmoil.
2 Corruption can deter investment, obstruct economic development, and result in an unequal distribution of wealth.
3 Corruption can undermine the accountability systems that safeguard human rights and can impede vulnerable groups from obtaining public services.
4 Corruption can exacerbate inequality by providing significant corporations with unjust benefits compared to smaller enterprises.
5 Corruption may result in a diminished quality of life for individuals, as it can negatively impact the quality of healthcare and education.
Why is it essential to stop corruption?
Corruption represents "the ultimate betrayal of public trust," as stated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and it "destroys development, security, and the rights of all individuals." It diminishes public confidence in systems and institutions.
Corruption obstructs peace, security, and economic growth, affecting sectors like business, sports, access to justice, and education.
It additionally diminishes the rule of law and democracy and erodes human rights. Moreover, "corruption affects the attainment of all sustainable development goals," making it crucial for everyone to collaborate in tackling this issue.