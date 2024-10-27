International Animation Day 2024: Celebrating The Magic Of Giving Life To Still Images

International Animation Day (IAD) is observed on October 28 every year across the world to honour the artists who inspire people through their animations.
In celebration of IAD, Toonz Academy took to social media platform X and wrote: “International Animation Day (IDA) celebrates with Toonz Animation on October 28th, Monday. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements and exclusive opportunities. You don’t want to miss out on this special occasion. Let’s bring this magic of animation to life.”
Sharing similar feelings, IDE Corp posted on X, “It is International Artist Day, a day to celebrate artists who inspire us through creativity and expression. Inspire the next generation of artists with a Culture of Creativity.”
History: According to Association Internationale du Film d’Animation International Animated Film Association website (ASIFA) created the International Animation Day (IAD) in 2002, honouring the birth of animation, recognised as the first public performance of projected moving images: Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in Paris, on October 28, 1892.
IAD Celebrations: ASIFA and other institutions dedicated to animation are invited to join in the promotion of suitable projects for IAD celebrations: screenings, workshops, conferences, and exhibitions, its website states.
Animation Sector in India: The animation sector in India is experiencing phenomenal growth, fuelled by rising demand for films, visual effects (VFX), gaming animation, and captivating content for mobile platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said. This translates into exciting opportunities for talented and passionate animators.
Indian Animation Journey: The journey of Indian animation started with the government setting up the Cartoon Films unit in 1955 in the Film Division complex in Mumbai. In subsequent decades, Ram Mohan produced various award-winning films including Banyan Deer, the first Animation telefilm.
Bhim Sen and VB Samant were other prominent filmmakers of that era. The Indian Animation Industry took a big leap in 1992 with the creation of the Cartoon character ‘Meena’ and her parrot ‘Mithoo’.
It was done under the auspices of UNESCO to sensitise the masses towards female infanticide. Later, Meena’s character inspired the creation of another called Sana, in the African context.
Another landmark animation movie of that period ‘Ramayan’ was co-produced with Japanese assistance. Ram Mohan’s contributions in both of the movies were immense, the I&B Ministry earlier said.
