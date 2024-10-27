ETV Bharat / international

International Animation Day 2024: Celebrating The Magic Of Giving Life To Still Images

The animation sector in India is experiencing phenomenal growth, fuelled by rising demand for films, visual effects (VFX), gaming animation, and captivating content for mobile platforms ( ETV Bharat )

International Animation Day (IAD) is observed on October 28 every year across the world to honour the artists who inspire people through their animations.

In celebration of IAD, Toonz Academy took to social media platform X and wrote: “International Animation Day (IDA) celebrates with Toonz Animation on October 28th, Monday. Stay tuned for some exciting announcements and exclusive opportunities. You don’t want to miss out on this special occasion. Let’s bring this magic of animation to life.”

Sharing similar feelings, IDE Corp posted on X, “It is International Artist Day, a day to celebrate artists who inspire us through creativity and expression. Inspire the next generation of artists with a Culture of Creativity.”

History: According to Association Internationale du Film d’Animation International Animated Film Association website (ASIFA) created the International Animation Day (IAD) in 2002, honouring the birth of animation, recognised as the first public performance of projected moving images: Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in Paris, on October 28, 1892.

IAD Celebrations: ASIFA and other institutions dedicated to animation are invited to join in the promotion of suitable projects for IAD celebrations: screenings, workshops, conferences, and exhibitions, its website states.