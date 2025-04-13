ETV Bharat / international

Indonesia's Horror Movie Industry Rises From The Grave

Jakarta: Crunching popcorn and screaming, Indonesians are flocking to watch homegrown horror films in cinemas that draw on the country's penchant for ghost and monster stories.

The genre now dominates Indonesia's theatres after this folklore helped the industry rise from the grave at the start of the century, when almost no horror films were produced locally, compared to scores last year. "Our parents and grandparents used these stories to scare us," said Ekky Imanjaya, 52, film studies lecturer at Jakarta's Bina Nusantara University.

"These tales are very close to us." According to the Indonesian Film Board (BPI), 60 percent of the 258 productions made domestically in 2024 were horror films. They accounted for 54.6 million tickets sold -- or 70 percent of the total audience.

Moviegoer Elang, a 25-year-old consultant, said while leaving a theatre that the genre's success was down to "emphasis on local traditions and monsters" like Pocong, a ghost still wrapped in a burial cloth. Another movie enthusiast Ajeng Putri, 29, said films that drew inspiration from the country's urban legends were "easier to understand... more exciting".

Those include Tuyul, a living-dead child, and Kuntilanak, a woman unable to give birth while her stillborn baby remains inside her.

'Renaissance'

Indonesia's film production "declined drastically" in the 1990s due to lack of funding, according to Jakarta-based production company Studio Antelope. The film archive and data centre, Sinematek Indonesia, counts just 456 movies made between 1990 and 2000.

"Among them, 37 are horror films," said archive worker Wahyudi, 55. Yet the country's industry earned the Guinness World Record two years ago for the film industry most focused on the genre. Last year, Indonesia's largest cinema operator XXI recorded five of its top 10 movies as horror films, drawing 27.8 million ticket sales.

Indonesia's first horror film was made in 1971 under the rule of dictator Suharto, who led the country with an iron fist for almost three decades. It was not until the 2010s "that a new wave began" for the domestic industry, said Ekky.