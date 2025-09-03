Indonesian Islanders Taking Swiss Cement Giant To Court Over Climate

ETV Bharat / international

In this picture taken on February 23, 2023 resident Sartono helps to clear a beach full of debris on Pari island in the Thousand Islands cluster. ( AFP )

Eclepens: A Swiss court will Wednesday consider a landmark climate case in which residents of a tiny Indonesian island being swallowed by rising sea levels are seeking compensation from cement giant Holcim.

The case is part of a wider international movement seeking to assign responsibility to major companies for the climate damage hurting the livelihoods of millions of people, especially in the Global South.

Four residents of Pari have filed suit against the world's largest cement firm, demanding that, as a major emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2), it provide compensation for the damages wrought by climate change and help fund protection measures on the island like planting mangroves.

The hearing to determine whether or not the court will consider the complaint will open at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) on Wednesday in Zug, where the firm is headquartered.

Two of the four plaintiffs have made the trip to Switzerland to attend the hearing. It is unclear how quickly the court will render its decision. Holcim insists it is "deeply committed to taking action on climate", but maintains that "the question of who is allowed to emit how much CO2" should be "a matter for the legislature and not a question for a civil court".

Environmentalists highlight that cement production is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions, and allege that Holcim figures among the 100 largest corporate CO2 emitters.

'Inspirational'

The suit maintains that the company thus bears significant responsibility for climate-related loss and damages, in a case that could be a milestone for plaintiffs from developing countries who take on industrial giants. "I hope the case will become inspirational... for climate victims" around the world, plaintiff Asmania told reporters in Switzerland last week.