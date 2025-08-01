ETV Bharat / international

India's Purchases Of Russian Oil 'Point Of Irritation' In Bilateral Ties With US: Rubio

Washington: India's purchases of Russian oil are helping to sustain Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine and it is "most certainly a point of irritation" in New Delhi’s relationship with Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"Look, global trade – India is an ally. It’s a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you’re not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

Rubio was responding to a question on President Donald Trump’s announcement of the 25 per cent tariff on India and an additional penalty for buying Russian military equipment and energy, and how disappointed Washington is with Delhi because of this.

Rubio acknowledged India has “huge energy needs and that includes the ability to buy oil and coal and gas and things that it needs to power its economy like every country does, and it buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap and – meaning they have to – in many cases, they’re selling it under the global price because of the sanctions.”

He added that "unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort. So it is most certainly a point of irritation in our relationship with India – not the only point of irritation. We also have many other points of cooperation with them.