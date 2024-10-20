ETV Bharat / international

India's Envoy to Canada Accuses Canadian PM Trudeau of Destroying Bilateral Ties

Ottawa: India's envoy to Canada has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of destroying the ties between the two countries, asserting that he had nothing to do with the killing of a Khalistani separatist and that the charges against him are "politically motivated".

India recently expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced that it was withdrawing its High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma after dismissing Ottawa's allegations linking the envoy to the probe into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada, however, said it had expelled six Indian diplomats.

In an interview with Canada's private broadcaster CTV News aired on Sunday, Verma said that Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar's killing were based on intelligence inputs rather than concrete evidence.

"The problem is that when he accused, he himself admitted there was no hard evidence. There was intelligence. On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest. And that's what he (Trudeau) did," Verma said.

Testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions last week, Trudeau admitted that he had only intelligence and no "hard evidentiary proof" when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Nijjar.

"Nothing at all. No evidence was presented (by Canada). (This is) politically motivated," the outgoing Indian envoy said when asked by the anchor if he had anything to do with Nijjar's killing.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.