India's Ascendance Appears To Be Viewed As A Challenge by China, Says Expert Ahead Of Xi-Biden Talks

New Delhi: India's increasing influence is seen as a threat to China, particularly as President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to engage in talks before the upcoming US presidential elections, expert told while speaking to ETV Bharat. The White House has confirmed that the two leaders will hold a telephonic conversation as part of an effort to strengthen the US-China relations. This development coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US on September 22 where he is expected to address the Indian diaspora and participate in the United Nations General Assembly week in New York. The visit to the US comes at a time when the world is experiencing significant shifts in geopolitical dynamics. This will be an important visit after PM Modi's recent visits to Russia and Ukraine and ahead of the US Presidential elections slated for this November.

The call between Biden and Xi was discussed during a meeting between Biden's national security adviser and China's Foreign Minister in Beijing earlier this week. The White House statement also mentioned plans for a military dialogue between the two countries. Notably, both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining high-level diplomacy and ongoing consultations. During US NSA Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang’s meeting, the two sides held candid, substantive and constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. Sullivan and Wang noted the importance of the strategic channel of communication over the past 18 months and committed to maintaining high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations on an ongoing basis, according to the White House.

What does it mean for India as the talks between Xi and Biden come amid PM Modi's visit to the US slated for September 22? In light of these developments, Dr Arvind Manipal, a Professor of United States Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, in conversation with ETV Bharat's Chandrakala Choudhury, said that India's ascendance appears to be viewed as a challenge by China. However, he emphasised the significance of collaboration between India and China in shaping the 21st century as an era dominated by Asia.

"The way things have unfolded between the US and China, there is no denying the fact that both sides have been attempting to see how best they could dispel all their misunderstanding and usher into a friendly relation because one thing is very clear is their economic interdependence, especially at a time where there is a decline in the GDP of the global economy and also very inconsistent growth of US economy. In that context, US-China would like to move ahead despite their divergences. The talk is also significant in the context of the geopolitical shift that largely centres around the ongoing conflicts in the world and their position on the same. The international community would like to see how China and the US reach a common understanding on many of these conflicts. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping talk is largely to see how best they can understand each other's perceptions better. Both leaders would like to expand their existing military talks. There is an upward trajectory in terms of mutual understanding between China and the US".

When asked about how significant are the Xi-Biden talks as far as India's ties with the US are concerned, Dr Manipal opined that India's rise seems to be a threat to China, but at the same time, China also understands that the 21st century will not become a Asian century unless India and China work together.

"Many of the things, which are happening now are based on specific geopolitical case studies. In global diplomacy, one cannot isolate a country and bring the other to the table. The US's expectation particularly from India has increased significantly wherein they would like to see India take more responsibilities and also become a part of the solution to many of the global problems. The US feels now that they no longer are ready to accept global responsibility, but they would like cooperation from India and other like-minded countries.

The US trusts India. There has been a deepening of ties between India and the US in the last 20 years and both sides have been able to bridge a lot of differences on many of the issues. No one could have imagined that India and the US would take the initiative on critical and emerging technology. India would like to see how the US moves ahead not only in terms of technological sharing, but also technological know-how".

He highlighted that India is now looking to gain strategic advantages by achieving tangibles and that is yet to come especially in terms of critical technology be it nuclear or outer space. The international community is eager to see how India and the US show their commitment to working together and enhancing their strategic ties. India, being the leader of the global South is going to be very important in the foreseeable future and the US understands this.

Meanwhile, India's former ambassador to US Meera Shankar said," The US has resumed dialogue with China with a view to stabilise their relations. While competing with China, strategically , economically and in the realm of technology, it seeks to avoid inadvertent conflict. It also seeks to cooperate with China on important global issues, such as climate change.

As PM Modi is attending the UN General Assembly in New York there he will have an opportunity to consult with other world leaders on key global challenges, including the Ukraine war and the conflict in Gaza, which are seeing dangerous escalation, she added .

After the recent trip to Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi prepares for his visit to the US and there is growing anticipation for the diplomatic manoeuvres and engagements that will unfold during his stay in America. Over 24,000 members of the Indian diaspora registered to participate in a grand community event during his visit.

