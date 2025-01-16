ETV Bharat / international

Indians Positive About Trump 2.0, European Think-Tank Survey Finds

London: A majority of Indians feel the return of Donald Trump as US President will be a "good thing" for peace in the world and US-India relations, according to a global poll by a European think-tank released on Wednesday.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), in cooperation with Oxford University's Europe in a Changing World project, found that people in many countries around the world are upbeat about the second Trump presidency. It identified India within the "Trump Welcomers" category, which reflects a view that Trump 2.0 would be good for India and the world.

"In countries from India and China to Turkey and Brazil, more respondents think Trump will be good for America, for their country and peace in the world than think he will be bad for them,” reads the study entitled 'Alone in a Trumpian World: The EU and Global Public Opinion after the US Elections’.

“We identified five ‘tendencies’ for how people view Trump’s return. The first is the Trump Welcomers. They view Trump’s election victory as good for Americans and peace in the world. This attitude is widespread in India and Saudi Arabia, but also popular in Russia, South Africa, China and Brazil.

Most Trump Welcomers also see the incoming President as good for their own country,” notes the multi-country poll. In India, 82 per cent view Trump’s election as a “good thing” for peace in the world, 84 per cent as good for their own country, and 85 per cent as a good thing for American citizens.

“At the other extreme are the Never Trumpers — those who see his victory as bad for Americans and for peace in the world. The Never Trumpers are a very rare breed globally, and they are concentrated in Europe — notably the United Kingdom, where they constitute half the public.

They often represent the progressive opponents of Trump (not just in Europe but also in Brazil, South Korea and Turkey),” the study notes. As a result, report authors Mark Leonard, Ivan Krastev and Timothy Garton Ash suggest European leaders may struggle to find internal unity or global allies if they try to shape a worldwide liberal resistance to the US president-elect.