3 Hyderabad Natives Among 4 Indians Killed In Multi-Car Crash In US

Texas (USA): In a sorrowful incident, four Indians, including three from Hyderabad, lost their lives in Anna City, Texas, United States, after the car they were travelling in was hit by an overspeeding truck and caught fire, charring them.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon (August 30), but the details emerged late as the bodies were burnt beyond recognition. The victims were reportedly carpooling and travelling towards Bentonville when a speeding truck hit their car from behind, leading to a collision with four other vehicles.

The deceased have been identified as Aryan Raghunath, Farooq Shaikh, Lokesh Palacharla of Hyderabad, and Darshini Vasudevan of Tamil Nadu. Aryan and Farooq, both Bentonville residents, were reportedly returning after a visit to Aryan's cousins in Dallas. Lokesh was heading to Bentonville to see his wife, while Darshini was on her way to see her uncle.

Officials said that it appears that the car in which the deceased persons were travelling caught fire after the collision, and they were unable to escape. Because their remains were burnt beyond identification, the preliminary conclusion was made using the information collected in the carpooling app. Authorities are also planning to complete the identification of bodies using DNA testing.

Meanwhile, their families and friends are deeply sorrowful upon hearing the news. Darshini's family has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance to bring her remains back to India.