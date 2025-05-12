ETV Bharat / international

Indians Buy 14 Million ACs A Year, And Need Many More

New Delhi: Aarti Verma is about to join the growing ranks of Indians installing air conditioning, scraping together savings to secure relief from sometimes deadly temperatures that can reach nearly 50 Celsius.

A record 14 million AC units were sold in India last year, with a ninefold increase in residential ownership forecast by mid-century. That will give millions safer and more comfortable conditions at work and home.

But it will also drive demand for electricity that is generated mostly by burning climate-warming coal, and increase the hot AC exhaust air expelled into the country's stifling streets. For Verma, the priority is securing some immediate relief. Her sales and marketing work means she must visit multiple stores a day, battling blazing heat.

"Coming home after a long day I want some comfort," said the 25-year-old, who earns 30,000 rupees ($350) a month and will pay 50,000 rupees ($584) to install air conditioning in her spartan two-room home. "Earlier I would sleep on the terrace, but these days it's so hot even in the night, AC has become a necessity," she told AFP in a poor neighbourhood of the capital Delhi.

India is the world's fastest-growing AC market, despite only about seven percent of households currently owning units. The boom could mean the world's most populous country needs to triple electricity production to meet demand, experts say.

The nation of 1.4 billion people is already the world's third-biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases, burning through one billion tonnes of coal in 2024-25, according to a government statement.

Brutal summer

"AC penetration across India is primarily driven by weather conditions, a growing middle class, favourable consumer financing options and widespread electrification," said K.J. Jawa, the India chief of Japanese AC manufacturer Daikin.

"Today, ACs are no longer regarded as a luxury indulgence, but a productivity and need investment –- as a good night sleep is imperative for our mental and physical wellness," he told AFP.

Verma had to pay 13,000 rupees ($150) as a down payment, with the rest divided over monthly instalments. "I could have bought gold with that money which would have been a good investment but I gave priority to the AC," she said.

According to the meteorological department, 2024 was India's hottest year since thorough records began in 1901, with sizzling temperatures following a global pattern of extreme weather driven by climate change.