ETV Bharat / international

Two Indians Arrested In Nepal On Charges Of Gold Smuggling

The police arrested Mahesh Amrit Mani, 27 and Rahul Khadu, 24, from Nagdhunga, the main entry point to Kathmandu by land route.

Two Indians Arrested In Nepal On Charges Of Gold Smuggling
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Thursday on charges of smuggling gold into the country. The police arrested Mahesh Amrit Mani, 27 and Rahul Khadu, 24, from Nagdhunga, the main entry point to Kathmandu by land route.

The two from Maharashtra were bringing the yellow metal into Nepal without paying customs duty, according to Nepal Police. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.

Separately, an Indian national was arrested from the Parsa district of southern Nepal on Thursday for carrying 500 grams of hemp. The police arrested Ram Bahadur Majhi, 26, a resident of Motihari, India from Bahudarmai Municipality Parsa along with the contraband item, according to a Nepal Police statement.

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Thursday on charges of smuggling gold into the country. The police arrested Mahesh Amrit Mani, 27 and Rahul Khadu, 24, from Nagdhunga, the main entry point to Kathmandu by land route.

The two from Maharashtra were bringing the yellow metal into Nepal without paying customs duty, according to Nepal Police. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.

Separately, an Indian national was arrested from the Parsa district of southern Nepal on Thursday for carrying 500 grams of hemp. The police arrested Ram Bahadur Majhi, 26, a resident of Motihari, India from Bahudarmai Municipality Parsa along with the contraband item, according to a Nepal Police statement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPALGOLD SMUGGLINGINDIAN ARRESTED IN NEPAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.