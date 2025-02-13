Two Indians Arrested In Nepal On Charges Of Gold Smuggling

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal on Thursday on charges of smuggling gold into the country. The police arrested Mahesh Amrit Mani, 27 and Rahul Khadu, 24, from Nagdhunga, the main entry point to Kathmandu by land route.

The two from Maharashtra were bringing the yellow metal into Nepal without paying customs duty, according to Nepal Police. The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking them into custody.

Separately, an Indian national was arrested from the Parsa district of southern Nepal on Thursday for carrying 500 grams of hemp. The police arrested Ram Bahadur Majhi, 26, a resident of Motihari, India from Bahudarmai Municipality Parsa along with the contraband item, according to a Nepal Police statement.