Search, Rescue Ops Underway To Locate 13 Indian Seafarers After Oil Tanker Capsized Off Coast Of Oman: Sources

New Delhi: A search and rescue operation is underway to locate 16 Indian seafarers, of which 13 are Indians after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman, government sources said on Wednesday.

"A Comoros flagged vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, transmitted a distress call around 2200 hrs on 14 July 2024 off the coast of Oman. The merchant vessel has a crew of 16, of which 13 are Indian seafarers. The vessel seems to have capsized. Our Embassy in Oman is in constant touch with the Omani authorities. A search and rescue operation for the seafarers, coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Center (OMSC), is on. The Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations", sources told ETV Bharat.

According to the Maritime Security Centre, the Comoros-flagged Prestige Falcon had a 16-member crew — 13 from India and three from Sri Lanka — and search and rescue operations to locate missing seafarers are underway. The incident happened 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah on Monday.

The Prestige Falcon is owned by United Arab Emirates-based Netco FZE, according to the Equasis marine database. As per sources, the ship was a relatively small vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of about 7,000 tons. The Prestige Falcon’s last port of call was the Hamriyah Oil Terminal in the UAE.

