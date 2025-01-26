ETV Bharat / international

Indians Abroad Celebrate 76th Republic Day

Beijing/Singapore: An enthusiastic Indian diaspora dressed in vibrant traditional dresses on Sunday celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day at the country's missions abroad where the national tri-colour was unfurled. In Beijing, officials and diaspora members attended the flag unfurling ceremony on the premises of the Indian Embassy.

India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Rawat read out the important parts of the President's speech.

"Ambassador unfurled tri-colour at @EOIBeijing marking the #76thRepublicDay. He also read the Hon'ble President's Republic Day message to Embassy officials and members of the Indian community who attended the ceremony in large numbers. The event also included vibrant cultural performances," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X along with some pictures.

In Sri Lanka, the island nations' Navy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of the cultural closeness between the two countries.

"Celebrating #RepublicDay2025. Acting HC @DrSatyanjal unfurled the #Tiranga at India House this morning. Members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka joined the festivities with their patriotic fervour and resolve to realise #ViksitBharat," the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a post on X.

"#SriLankaNavy band performed Indian patriotic tunes in a demonstration of our cultural closeness. India’s rich diversity was brought to life by music and dance performances by young students of the Indian Cultural Association and @iccr_colombo," it said.

Also, Acting High Commissioner Satyanjal Pandey and other officials paid tributes at the IPKF Memorial, honouring Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for peace and unity in Sri Lanka. In Singapore, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule was joined by an estimated 2,500 Indians living in Singapore to celebrate the 76th Republic Day at the chancery.