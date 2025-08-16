ETV Bharat / international

Indian Tricolour Hoisted Atop Seattle’s Iconic Space Needle In Historic First

New York/Seattle: The Indian tricolour was hoisted at Seattle’s iconic 605-feet-tall Space Needle on India’s 79th Independence Day, the first time that a foreign nation’s flag was raised at the popular American destination. Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta along with Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell and other select dignitaries from the Seattle city leadership joined the historic and landmark occasion.

"No greater honour than this ! Raising the Tiranga on top of Seattle skyline at Space Needle," Gupta said in a post on X, along with a video of the tricolour flying high atop the iconic Seattle monument with sprawling views of the city below.

Calling the commemoration a "historic first in Seattle", the Consulate General of India in Seattle said the celebration underscored the contributions of the Indian-American diaspora in shaping the city's journey as a tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest. Later, a community reception was hosted by the Consulate at the scenic Kerry Park, with India’s flag on top of the Space Needle in the backdrop.

A large number of Indian-American community members turned up to witness the historic sight, the Consulate said in a press release. The reception was attended by several dignitaries including US Congressman Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court Debra Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho and Superintendent/Director of Seattle Parks and Recreation AP Diaz.