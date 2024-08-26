ETV Bharat / international

Indian Tourist Bus Which Plunged Into Nepal's Marsyangdi River Pulled Out

Kathmandu: An Indian tourist bus which plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal last week, killing several Indian pilgrims, was pulled out on Monday, authorities said.

The bus with an Uttar Pradesh registration was pulled out from the river by using a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for four hours since Monday morning, according to Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force Shailendra Thapa.

The bus veered off the highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River at Abu Khaireni in the Tanahun district of the Gandaki province last Friday. The accident killed several pilgrims from Maharashtra. The driver and his assistant from Uttar Pradesh were also killed. The accident also injured many others.

The accident site lies on the national highway, some 90 km west of Kathmandu. Initially, a single crane was used to pull the bus out, but then another crane was put to use to complete the task.