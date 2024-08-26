ETV Bharat / international

Indian Tourist Bus Which Plunged Into Nepal's Marsyangdi River Pulled Out

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 9:54 PM IST

The bus accident took place in central Nepal last week when an Indian tourist bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River. On Monday morning, the bus was pulled out of the river with the help of a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for around four hours.

Indian Tourist Bus Which Plunged Into Nepal's Marsyangdi River Pulled Out
Bus falls into river in Nepal (ETV Bharat)

Kathmandu: An Indian tourist bus which plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal last week, killing several Indian pilgrims, was pulled out on Monday, authorities said.

The bus with an Uttar Pradesh registration was pulled out from the river by using a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for four hours since Monday morning, according to Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force Shailendra Thapa.

The bus veered off the highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River at Abu Khaireni in the Tanahun district of the Gandaki province last Friday. The accident killed several pilgrims from Maharashtra. The driver and his assistant from Uttar Pradesh were also killed. The accident also injured many others.

The accident site lies on the national highway, some 90 km west of Kathmandu. Initially, a single crane was used to pull the bus out, but then another crane was put to use to complete the task.

Passengers were stranded on the highway for hours while the work was underway. However, the road section opened by evening after the bus was pulled from the river. The reason for the accident is not yet known.

The deceased and the injured were part of a group of 104 pilgrims on a visit to Nepal in three buses. Following the accident, the post-mortem of the Indians took place at a hospital in the Bagmati province on Saturday.

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) then brought the bodies of the pilgrims to Maharashtra's Jalgaon. Sixteen passengers who were rescued from the accident site are receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here.

Read More

27 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

Nepal Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 27, PM Modi Announces Compensation

Kathmandu: An Indian tourist bus which plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal last week, killing several Indian pilgrims, was pulled out on Monday, authorities said.

The bus with an Uttar Pradesh registration was pulled out from the river by using a crane after closing the Mugling-Anbukhaireni road section of the national highway for four hours since Monday morning, according to Deputy Spokesperson of Armed Police Force Shailendra Thapa.

The bus veered off the highway and fell into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River at Abu Khaireni in the Tanahun district of the Gandaki province last Friday. The accident killed several pilgrims from Maharashtra. The driver and his assistant from Uttar Pradesh were also killed. The accident also injured many others.

The accident site lies on the national highway, some 90 km west of Kathmandu. Initially, a single crane was used to pull the bus out, but then another crane was put to use to complete the task.

Passengers were stranded on the highway for hours while the work was underway. However, the road section opened by evening after the bus was pulled from the river. The reason for the accident is not yet known.

The deceased and the injured were part of a group of 104 pilgrims on a visit to Nepal in three buses. Following the accident, the post-mortem of the Indians took place at a hospital in the Bagmati province on Saturday.

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) then brought the bodies of the pilgrims to Maharashtra's Jalgaon. Sixteen passengers who were rescued from the accident site are receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here.

Read More

27 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

Nepal Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 27, PM Modi Announces Compensation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN BUS INTO NEPAL RIVER RECOVERINDIAN BUS DROPPED INTO NEPAL RIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.