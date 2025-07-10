ETV Bharat / international

Indian Team To Soon Visit Washington Again For Trade Talks With US: Official

New Delhi: An Indian commerce ministry team will soon visit Washington for another round of talks on the proposed trade agreement with the US to iron out differences in sectors, like agriculture and automobiles, a government official said on Thursday. "We are not differentiating between an interim or the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. We are negotiating a complete deal. Whatever will be finished, we can package it as an interim deal and for the rest, talks will continue," the official said.

The dates for the US visit have not been finalised yet. However, according to sources, the team is expected to visit Washington next week. "We are engaged both physically and virtually with the US on the pact," the official, who did not wish to be named, said. On the timeline of the proposed interim deal, the official said: "One does not know".

Earlier this month, an Indian team led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal returned from Washington after holding talks on the pact between June 26 and July 2. Agrawal is the special secretary in the Department of Commerce.

India has hardened its position on the US demand for duty concessions on agri and dairy products. New Delhi has, so far, not given any duty concessions to any of its trading partners in a free trade agreement in the dairy sector.

This visit is significant as the US has further extended the imposition of additional import duties (in the case of India, it is 26 per cent) till August 1. India is seeking the removal of this additional tariff.

India is also seeking the easing of tariffs on steel and aluminium (50 per cent) and the auto (25 per cent) sectors. Against these, India has reserved its right under the WTO (World Trade Organization) norms to impose retaliatory duties.

Last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India does not enter into any trade agreement based on deadlines and will accept the proposed trade deal with the US only when it is fully finalised, properly concluded and in the national interest.

FTAs are possible only when both sides benefit, and it should be a win-win agreement, he has said when asked about the proposed interim trade agreement with the US.

US President Donald Trump announced heavy tariffs on a number of countries, including India, on April 2. However, it was soon postponed for 90 days until July 9 and later to August 1.