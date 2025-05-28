ETV Bharat / international

Indian Teacher Arrested For Dislocating Student's Finger In Maldives

Male: An Indian teacher has been arrested for allegedly twisting and dislocating an 11-year-old student's finger in Maldives, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday at a school on the Kandoodhoo island of Thaa Atoll, news portal edition.mv reported. The Indian national, who has not been named, was arrested on Tuesday under a court order, but the remand was not extended.

He is accused of twisting the student's finger, resulting in the injury, the report said, quoting the police. According to the report, the teacher was struck by the student's water bottle.