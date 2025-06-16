"Haven't Slept In Three Nights," Indian Students In Iran Urge Evacuation Amid Escalating Strikes

Tehran: Amid ongoing waves of tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran, hundreds of Indian students in Iran are urging the government to evacuate them immediately. Many students from Jammu and Kashmir are studying in various universities across Iran, including Shahid Beheshti University and Iran University of Medical Science.

"I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since," said Imtisal Mohidin. With blasts reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, fear is mounting -- and so is the plea to the Government of India: evacuate us before it's too late.

Imtisal, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, said that over 350 Indian students are enrolled in his university alone. "We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven't slept in three days," he told ANI over the phone.

Originally from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, he adds that the university has suspended classes and students are avoiding movement due to the bombardment. Shahid Beheshti University attracts Indian nationals for its affordable and reputable MBBS programme. Notably, three Iranian nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israel's attack in Iran, were professors at Shahid Beheshti University.

While the university administration has remained in touch with students, those with whom ANI spoke, they mostly rely on Indian Embassy advisories and coordination for safety instructions and next steps. "We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin.

In a fresh public advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and monitor official channels.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran," it said in a post on X.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students studying in Iran amid the current security situation, according to a statement from the Minister of External Affairs. The Embassy is continuously monitoring the situation and engaging with students to provide support and assistance.

"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow. Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety," read a statement from the Minister of External Affairs.

Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said that though Kerman is comparatively safer than Tehran, the panic is spreading fast. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

A resident of Srinagar, Faizan added, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive."

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science, said the first night of strikes was the most horrifying. "The blasts were not far -- just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news," said the student from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

While she said the Indian Embassy was in touch through WhatsApp, she added that her university hasn't provided much support. "Most of us are scared and staying inside. We don't know how long this will go on," she said. With Iranian airspace restricted and no clear timeline on when the violence will ebb, the students now await the one thing they say can bring their families peace -- a flight home.