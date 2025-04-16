ETV Bharat / international

Indian Student, Three Others File Lawsuit Against Possible Deportation From US

Chinmay from India, along with two from China and one from Nepal, filed a lawsuit against the DHS after their student immigration status was terminated.

Chinmay from India, along with two from China and one from Nepal, filed a lawsuit against the DHS after their student immigration status was terminated.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST

2 Min Read

New York: An Indian was among four students at Michigan public universities who have filed a lawsuit against their possible deportation after their student immigration status was terminated "unlawfully".

Chinmay Deore from India, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal on Friday filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials, saying their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated "without sufficient notice and explanation".

SEVIS is a database that tracks information about nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors in the US.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, which is representing the students, on Thursday, said they "filed a federal lawsuit along with a request for an emergency injunction on behalf of the students who had their F-1 student immigration status unlawfully and abruptly terminated by the Trump administration for no valid reason and without notice".

"The lawsuit asks the court to reinstate the status of these students so that they will be able to complete their studies and avoid facing the risk of detention and deportation," it said.

"None of them has been charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime in the US. None has violated any immigration law. Nor have they been active in on-campus protests regarding any political issue," said a complaint in the court, naming DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and ICE Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch.

"DHS did not provide the students or their schools any meaningful explanation for terminating their F-1 student status," the complaint said. "At most, what seems to connect students targeted by this newfound and unlawful policy is that the students had some encounter with some American law enforcement official at some point in the past, no matter how innocuous -- including receiving a speeding or parking ticket (or even a warning) or lawfully withdrawing an application to enter the United States."

The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown strikes higher education, prompting a slew of lawsuits against White House officials.

Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country in states like New Hampshire, Indiana and California.

“These cruel and illegal government actions have real-life consequences. Status terminations don’t just disrupt the lives of the students being targeted; the government’s actions will inevitably deter future international scholars from choosing Michigan and the US as their academic destination.

This will further undermine the reputation of our universities as leaders in research, innovation, and campus diversity, all of which are currently in jeopardy,” said Ramis Wadood, staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan.

New York: An Indian was among four students at Michigan public universities who have filed a lawsuit against their possible deportation after their student immigration status was terminated "unlawfully".

Chinmay Deore from India, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal on Friday filed the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and immigration officials, saying their student immigration status in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) was illegally terminated "without sufficient notice and explanation".

SEVIS is a database that tracks information about nonimmigrant students and exchange visitors in the US.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, which is representing the students, on Thursday, said they "filed a federal lawsuit along with a request for an emergency injunction on behalf of the students who had their F-1 student immigration status unlawfully and abruptly terminated by the Trump administration for no valid reason and without notice".

"The lawsuit asks the court to reinstate the status of these students so that they will be able to complete their studies and avoid facing the risk of detention and deportation," it said.

"None of them has been charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime in the US. None has violated any immigration law. Nor have they been active in on-campus protests regarding any political issue," said a complaint in the court, naming DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and ICE Detroit Field Office Director Robert Lynch.

"DHS did not provide the students or their schools any meaningful explanation for terminating their F-1 student status," the complaint said. "At most, what seems to connect students targeted by this newfound and unlawful policy is that the students had some encounter with some American law enforcement official at some point in the past, no matter how innocuous -- including receiving a speeding or parking ticket (or even a warning) or lawfully withdrawing an application to enter the United States."

The lawsuit comes as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown strikes higher education, prompting a slew of lawsuits against White House officials.

Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country in states like New Hampshire, Indiana and California.

“These cruel and illegal government actions have real-life consequences. Status terminations don’t just disrupt the lives of the students being targeted; the government’s actions will inevitably deter future international scholars from choosing Michigan and the US as their academic destination.

This will further undermine the reputation of our universities as leaders in research, innovation, and campus diversity, all of which are currently in jeopardy,” said Ramis Wadood, staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEPORTATION FROM USLAWSUIT AGAINST DEPORTATION FROM USINDIAN STUDENT DEPORT FROM US

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.