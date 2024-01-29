'Terrifying, brutal, & heinous:' Indian mission on murder of Indian student in US

New York: Soon after a 25-year-old India student was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed profound anguish over the "brutal attack". The consulate condemned the heinous act in the "strongest terms," shedding light on the horrifying nature of the incident.

According to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, it has been reported that the US authorities have arrested the accused and are actively investigating the case. The consulate is closely monitoring the developments and ensuring that justice is served.

A post by the Indian Mission in Atlanta on X read, "We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of India National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns the attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case."

Immediate action was taken by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, as they promptly got in touch with Saini's family right after the incident occurred. The consulate has been providing continuous consular assistance to the family of the deceased and remains in close contact with the grieving family to offer support during this difficult time.

The Consulate General's post concluded, "The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family."

The Indian student who recently earned an MBA degree in the US was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days in Georgia state's Lithonia city. The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention. Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body.

The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master's in Business Administration. Saini's family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job. His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident. (With Agency Inputs)