Indian Student Dead, 4 People Injured In UK Road Accident

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving that led to the death of a 32-year-old Indian student and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 48 seconds ago

London: A 32-year-old Indian student has died in a road accident in eastern England's Leicestershire while four other people were hospitalised with serious injuries, according to police. Chiranjeevi Panguluri died on the spot as a passenger in a car that ended up in a ditch and three co-passengers, one woman and two men, and the driver were all taken to hospital, the Leicestershire Police said of the accident which was reported on Tuesday morning.

A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has since been released on bail. "Chiranjeevi Panguluri, 32, was the passenger in a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, which was travelling county bound from Leicester towards Market Harborough, before leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch," a police statement read.

"Mr Panguluri, from Leicester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers, one woman and two men, in the vehicle and the driver were all taken to hospital. The two male passengers remain in hospital with serious injuries which have been described as not life-threatening," it added.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision. They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police statement said. All those involved in the collision reportedly hail from Andhra Pradesh.

