Indian Student Badar Khan Suri Released From Immigration Detention In US After Federal Judge Ruling

Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University scholar from India, speaks after he was released from immigration detention facility on Wednesday ( AP )

Texas: A Georgetown University scholar from India who was arrested in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign college students was released from immigration detention Wednesday after a federal judge's ruling.

Badar Khan Suri will go home to his family in Virginia while he awaits the outcome of his petition against the Trump administration for wrongful arrest and detention in violation of the First Amendment and other constitutional rights. He is also facing deportation proceedings in an immigration court in Texas.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Khan Suri told reporters after his release from a detention facility in Alvarado, near Dallas. "It took two months, but I'm extremely thankful that finally I'm free."

Immigration authorities have detained college students from across the country, many of whom participated in campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war, since the first days of the Trump administration. Khan Suri is the latest to win release from custody, along with Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, and Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student at Columbia University.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, said she was releasing Khan Suri because she felt he had substantial constitutional claims against the Trump administration. She also considered the needs of his family and said she didn't believe he was a danger to the community.

"Speech regarding the conflict there and opposing Israel's military campaign is likely protected political speech," Giles said. "And thus he was likely engaging in protected speech."

The judge added: "The First Amendment does not distinguish between citizens and noncitizens."

March arrest in Virginia

Khan Suri was arrested by masked, plain-clothed officers on the evening of March 17 outside his apartment complex in Arlington, Virginia. He was then put on a plane to Louisiana and later to a detention centre in Texas.

The Trump administration has said that it revoked Khan Suri's visa because of his social media posts and his wife's connection to Gaza as a Palestinian American. They accused him of supporting Hamas, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organisation.

Khan Suri and his wife, Mapheze Saleh, have been targeted because Saleh's father worked with the Hamas-backed Gazan government for more than a decade, but before Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Khan Suri's attorneys say.

According to the U.S. government, Khan Suri has undisputed family ties to the terrorist organisation, which he "euphemistically refers to as 'the government of Gaza.'" But the American Civil Liberties Union has said that Khan Suri hardly knew the father, Ahmed Yousef.

Giles acknowledged the Trump administration's need to prioritise national security but said that "whatever deference may be appropriate, concerns of national security" do not supersede the judiciary.