Indian Security Agencies Apprehensive Over Ottawa’s Support To Solve Terror Cases

New Delhi: Following the escalation of diplomatic tension between India and Canada, Indian security agencies have expressed apprehension that the present situation may hamper several ongoing terror investigations which have its link to Canada.
Sources in the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Thursday that over half-a-dozen terror cases probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are awaiting responses from Canadian agencies.
“The escalation in the diplomatic conflict between India and Canada may lead to delays in solving these cases as chances of any response are very little,” sources said.
Along with the cases of attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada, the NIA has asked authorities in Ottawa for required actions in cases related to other terror incidents.
“There are many terror- related incidents that took place in India but its planning was orchestrated in Canada,” sources said.
The India security agencies, as per sources, have been following up with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. “Even after years of effort, Canada has not provided any positive or favourable response in at least six cases that could aid in investigations,” sources said.
Ever since the India-Canada diplomatic relations soured following the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Surrey in British Columbia of Canada, Indian intelligence agencies started gathering documents associated with all Khalistani terrorists-gangsters as well as sympathisers, who are based on foreign soil, including Canada and Pakistan.
According to sources, the NIA has already handed over a list with the terrorist's name that has been operating from Canada. “Details such as locations and the criminal involvement of various accused individuals based in Canada who are conspiring against India have already been shared with Canadian authorities,” sources said.
Specific locations have been shared by the NIA which are used by the safe houses for Khalistani terror groups.
The details of Amarjot, a pro-Khalistani activist who was instrumental leading a violent mob to attack the Indian High Commission in Ottawa in 2023 has already been handed over to the Canadian authorities. Amarjot was named in the FIR registered on June 16 last year under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, and the UA (P) Act.
The pro-Khalistani mob hurled two grenades inside the Indian High Commission building on March 23 last year.
The NIA has also handed over details of Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala to Canadian authorities who conspired to execute terror-related activities from Canada. Dala was also using Canada as a safehouse.
According to the NIA, the conspirator who orchestrated the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was also based in Canada.
