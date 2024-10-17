ETV Bharat / international

Indian Security Agencies Apprehensive Over Ottawa’s Support To Solve Terror Cases

New Delhi: Following the escalation of diplomatic tension between India and Canada, Indian security agencies have expressed apprehension that the present situation may hamper several ongoing terror investigations which have its link to Canada.

Sources in the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Thursday that over half-a-dozen terror cases probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are awaiting responses from Canadian agencies.

“The escalation in the diplomatic conflict between India and Canada may lead to delays in solving these cases as chances of any response are very little,” sources said.

Along with the cases of attack on the Indian High Commission in Canada, the NIA has asked authorities in Ottawa for required actions in cases related to other terror incidents.

“There are many terror- related incidents that took place in India but its planning was orchestrated in Canada,” sources said.

The India security agencies, as per sources, have been following up with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. “Even after years of effort, Canada has not provided any positive or favourable response in at least six cases that could aid in investigations,” sources said.

Ever since the India-Canada diplomatic relations soured following the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at Surrey in British Columbia of Canada, Indian intelligence agencies started gathering documents associated with all Khalistani terrorists-gangsters as well as sympathisers, who are based on foreign soil, including Canada and Pakistan.