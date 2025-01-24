ETV Bharat / international

Indian Couples In US Rush For Preterm C-Section Deliveries To Meet Trump's Birthright Citizenship Deadline

Hyderabad: Several pregnant women from India living and working in the US are rushing for preterm C-section deliveries to meet the February 19 deadline of birthright citizenship set by President Donald Trump in the executive order he signed on day 1 of his office.

Doctors in the US say they have witnessed an increase in couples seeking preterm deliveries with one Gynaecologist saying he has seen at least 20 couples in the last two days, Times of India reported.

On January 20 just after being sworn in for his second term, Trump signed the order redefining birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution which promises citizenship to anyone born on US soil, even if it is a child of an illegal immigrant.

Babies born to non-permanent residents after February 19 will not be US citizens and can only get citizenship if one of their parents is a Green Card holder or after they turn 21. The amendment with far-reaching consequences is a direct blow to several Indian families, most of whom are in the US on H1B or L1 visas.

As such, Indian women, aiming to deliver their babies before the deadline, are beelining to get C-sections, the report said. Gynaecologists in the US, as per the ToI report, say they are witnessing a rush of Indian pregnant women on such visas consulting them about C-section deliveries to be carried out before February 19.

Dr SD Rama from New Jersey said she was contacted by several pregnant women who wanted to go for preterm deliveries to meet the deadline. “A seven-month pregnant woman came, with her husband, to sign up for a preterm delivery. She isn’t due until sometime in March," Dr Rama was quoted saying in the report.

Dr S G Mukkala, an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Texas, said he had spoken to 20 couples in the last few days. The doctor, as per the report, said he had informed the couples about the risks involved in preterm deliveries. "Complications include underdeveloped lungs, feeding problems, low birth weight, neurological complications and more,” he said.