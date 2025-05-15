ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Techie Among 3 Killed In Tragic Climbing Accident In US

New York: Indian-origin techie Vishnu Irigireddy was among the three persons killed in a tragic climbing accident in Washington state's North Cascades Range of western North America.

Vishnu, 48, a resident of Seattle, was attempting to climb North Early Winters Spire area of the Cascades along with his three friends, Tim Nguyen, 63, Oleksander Martynenko, 36 and Anton Tselykh, 38, on Saturday when the accident happened, NBC News reported.

The group noticed a storm coming and started to retreat when at some point during their descent, the team’s anchor point failed and sent the group plunging 200 feet down, Climbing website reported.

Tselykh, the sole surviving climber, miraculously survived the dangerous fall and drove 64 kilometres to inform the authorities about the accident that killed his three friends.

Vishnu’s friends and family describe him as an experienced climber “who found joy and purpose in nature.” “Originally from India and a proud member of Seattle’s vibrant tech and cultural community, Vishnu built a life that reflected his values—integrity, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of growth,” a note by family and friends on remembr.com website said.