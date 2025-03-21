ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Radio DJ Charged For Sex-Related Offences

Gunalan Morgan, 43, was handed seven charges at the State Courts, four of which are related to sex offences.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

Singapore: A Singaporean Indian-origin Radio DJ and Tamil-language actor was on Friday charged with sex-related offences, including having sexual communication with a minor. Gunalan Morgan, 43, was handed seven charges at the State Courts, four of which are related to sex offences, according to a Channel News Asia report.

A gag order was issued on the identities of the three alleged victims as well as the locations where the alleged offences occurred. Gunalan, a Singaporean, is a producer-presenter with Mediacorp's Tamil radio station Oli968 and a popular Tamil-language actor, according to media reports.

Mediacorp said Gunalan was immediately suspended from work after the company became aware of his arrest, and that a termination notice has been served on him. It declined to comment further, according to the Channel report.

Gunalan, who was unrepresented in court, did not indicate a plea. He told the court that he would be engaging a lawyer. He is said to have had sexual communication with a minor between August 25, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

He is accused of deliberately deleting Instagram conversations with this victim on September 16, 2024, after he was informed that a police report had been lodged against him. This constitutes a charge of obstructing the course of justice.

Separately, Gunalan was also handed charges of voyeurism. Gunalan will return to court for his next mention on April 21. A person convicted of sexual communication with a minor under 16 can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

To obstruct the course of justice, a person can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both. For voyeurism, a person could be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or any combination of the punishments.

TAGGED:

