ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Singaporean Police Officer Charged For Forging Statements

An Indian-origin Singapore police officer S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam has been charged for allegedly forging nine documents related to cases he investigated between 2021 and 2023.

Indian-origin Singaporean police officer charged
Representational Photo (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 21, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singapore police officer was charged on Wednesday with forging police statements and documents related to cases he had investigated between 2021 and 2023. S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, 35, was handed nine charges of forgery, reported Channel News Asia. The charges relate to five criminal cases which were ongoing and two concluded cases which did not result in prosecution, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.

“It was discovered that Vikneshvaran had allegedly forged nine documents comprising seven police statements and two acknowledgement slips across seven cases,” SPF said.

According to the charge sheets, in the five ongoing criminal cases at the time, Vikneshvaran allegedly forged the signatures of individuals he interviewed to give the impression that he recorded their statements in person and had them signed. The police said the alleged forgery came to light after Vikneshvaran was placed on “enhanced supervision” in October 2022 due to his work performance.

A supervisory check of his work was conducted in January 2023, and irregularities relating to case exhibits and document management were detected. Other than the seven cases, no other wrongdoings were uncovered, said the police. Vikneshvaran has been suspended from duty.

He has indicated that he will plead guilty, and the case was adjourned for the parties to make representations. He will return to court on June 18, according to the Channel report.

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singapore police officer was charged on Wednesday with forging police statements and documents related to cases he had investigated between 2021 and 2023. S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, 35, was handed nine charges of forgery, reported Channel News Asia. The charges relate to five criminal cases which were ongoing and two concluded cases which did not result in prosecution, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.

“It was discovered that Vikneshvaran had allegedly forged nine documents comprising seven police statements and two acknowledgement slips across seven cases,” SPF said.

According to the charge sheets, in the five ongoing criminal cases at the time, Vikneshvaran allegedly forged the signatures of individuals he interviewed to give the impression that he recorded their statements in person and had them signed. The police said the alleged forgery came to light after Vikneshvaran was placed on “enhanced supervision” in October 2022 due to his work performance.

A supervisory check of his work was conducted in January 2023, and irregularities relating to case exhibits and document management were detected. Other than the seven cases, no other wrongdoings were uncovered, said the police. Vikneshvaran has been suspended from duty.

He has indicated that he will plead guilty, and the case was adjourned for the parties to make representations. He will return to court on June 18, according to the Channel report.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ORIGINSINGAPORE POLICE OFFICERCHARGES OF FORGERYGUILTYPOLICE OFFICER CHARGED FOR FORGING

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.