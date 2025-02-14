Indian-Origin Singaporean Jailed For Harassing, Making Call To Kill Former President

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to 10 months and 12 weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to three harassment charges such as an Instagram post on then President Halimah Yacob "deserves to be dragged out" and killed. Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 34, pleaded guilty to three harassment charges on February 12.

He also admitted to one count of fabricating false evidence. Fourteen other charges, including multiple counts of harassment, were considered during his sentencing, reported The Straits Times on Friday. He was out on bail for offences including harassment when he said in an Instagram story on April 30, 2023 that then President Halimah Yacob “deserves to be dragged out” and killed.

Vickreman published the social media post as he felt aggrieved over the executions of drug traffickers. Death sentence is mandatory under Singapore law for convicted drug-traffickers. The President is the last high office for mercy appeal, depending on evidence.

After he was charged, Vickerman told a police officer that he wanted to stab a judge who presided over his case at the time. Without revealing details, deputy public prosecutors Kevin Yong and Shaun Lim stated in court documents that Vickreman had earlier claimed to be suffering from mental disorders.

The Institute of Mental Health found his complaints to be unsubstantiated after examining him on two separate occasions, according to the Singapore Daily. On April 30, 2023, Vickreman published the Instagram story calling for Madam Halimah’s death.

Vickreman was charged in court over the post and District Judge Lorraine Ho imposed bail conditions, stating: “(The) accused is to delete all posts from his social media accounts as well as to delete all social media applications from all his electronic devices.

“The accused is not to log in to any social media accounts on any devices including those not belonging to him. The accused is not to post any posts or make any comments on any social media platforms or accounts.” A trial was then fixed for March 5 to 7, 2024.

But on February 28 that year, Vickreman filled out a submission on the State Courts website, making several demands and declaring an intent not to attend the trial. The State Courts saw the submission and one of its staff members replied by e-mail, advising Vickreman to desist from such behaviour and attend the trial.

On March 1, 2024, Vickreman, who was unhappy with the bail conditions, replied to the e-mail with a message that contained a threat of violence against Judge Ho. The State Courts lodged a police report and the trial was vacated due to Vickreman’s claims of illness.

One week after sending his threatening e-mail, Vickreman called the police hotline and told an officer that he wanted to slash and stab the judge. The officer lodged a report on the matter. Three days later, the prosecution applied to revoke Vickreman’s bail, partly on the basis that he had reoffended.

To help his then defence lawyer resisted the prosecution’s application to revoke bail, Vickreman filed a police report on March 18, 2024. The DPPs said: “The accused stated that the 999 call on March 8, 2024, was made to report that the accused’s e-mail account had been compromised and that the accused was merely trying to report the contents of e-mails purportedly sent out from the accused’s e-mail address. This was however untrue.”

Another judge adjourned the hearing to March 22, 2024, but Vickreman failed to attend. A warrant was then issued for his arrest. He was arrested on April 5 that year before he appeared in court the next day. He has been remanded since then.