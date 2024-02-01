Loading...

Indian-origin shipyard worker in Singapore jailed for corruption

Published : Feb 1, 2024

Indian-origin shipyard worker Rajavikraman Jayapandian has been sentenced to over three years in Singapore for receiving Rs 1 crore from corruptly referring jobs to vendors. He pleaded guilty to 13 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and was ordered to pay a penalty equivalent to his earnings.

Singapore: A 49-year-old Indian-origin shipyard worker has been sentenced to jail for more than three years in Singapore for receiving approximately Rs 1 crore from corruptly referring jobs to vendors. Rajavikraman Jayapandian pleaded guilty to 13 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with another 33 charges considered in sentencing, Channel News Asia reported.

He received about SGD 191,116 (USD 142,500) from the corruption scheme and was sentenced to jail for three years and seven months on Wednesday. Jayapandian was ordered to pay a penalty equivalent to the amount he earned from the corruption scheme. Failing to do so, he will have to serve another six months in jail in default. A former assistant shipyard manager at the Keppel FELS shipyard, Jayapandian oversaw a team of eight managers and 100 staff members.

After leaving his job with the shipyard, he joined Rotating Offshore Solutions, a company that builds and designs generators and compressors, as a project director. However, Jayapandian continued to work with his ex-colleague to refer contractors to the shipyard - for a fee, the report said. He worked with co-accused Alvin Lim Wee Lun, 44, a yard manager in the facilities department. Lim was in charge of engaging external contractors for jobs his team could not do. The duo offered corrupt job offers to company directors if they paid commissions, according to the report.

