Indian-Origin Professor To Lead Top Texas Science Academy

TAMEST named Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur, the first University of Houston (UH) faculty member to hold the position of President.

University of Houston
University of Houston (X@UHouston)
By PTI

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:16 AM IST

Houston: Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur has been named president of the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST), becoming the first University of Houston (UH) faculty member to hold the position.

Thakur, a professor of petroleum engineering at UH’s Cullen College of Engineering, began his term in February, the university said in a release. He aims to raise the visibility of UH’s research and promote collaboration across top institutions in Texas.

“TAMEST brings together top minds from UH, UT Austin, Texas A&M, and others to tackle real-world challenges,” Thakur said. TAMEST includes 350 members of the US National Academies and eight Nobel laureates. Its next annual conference, focused on climate change, will be held in San Antonio in February 2026.

Thakur’s term runs through 2027, during which he plans to position Houston as a national hub for science and innovation. “Ganesh’s leadership will bring well-deserved attention to UH’s faculty,” said Cullen College Dean Pradeep Sharma.

