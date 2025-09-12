ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In US; Co-Worker Arrested

Houston: A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine, police said. The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Cobos-Martinez, 37, reportedly became enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly. Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah.

The victim fled toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the suspect pursued him, carrying out the assault despite their attempts to intervene.