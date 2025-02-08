ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced For Killing 2 Teens In New York Crash

New York: A 36-year-old Indian-origin construction executive has been sentenced to up to 25 years for driving at 150 kmph while drunk and high on cocaine resulting in a crash that killed two teenagers in the US, according to media reports. The wrong-way crash took place in 2023 on Long Island in New York.

Amandeep Singh was sentenced on Friday to eight-and-a-third to 25 years in prison for the deaths of 14-year-old Ethan Falkowitz and Drew Hassenbein in the drunk driving crash in Nassau County, the New York Post reported. Singh appeared stonefaced and barely acknowledged the victims' family members as he entered the courtroom Friday in Mineola.

Hundreds of tearful friends and loved ones packed a Nassau County courtroom as Singh was sentenced to up to 25 years for the deaths of Roslyn Middle School eighth-graders Falkowitz and Hassenbein on May 3, 2023, the report added.

“Instead of picking up my son at school, I had to identify him at the morgue. It’s inhuman torture,” Drew’s father, Mitch Hassenbein, said in court – calling Singh “the definition of evil.” Drew's 85-year-old grandfather shouted at Singh.

"Why didn't you go home, you turkey. You're a bad, bad guy. You're now sorry after you killed two beautiful boys?" he said. Singh spoke in court for the first time, calling his actions the epitome of stupidity and selfishness.

"This was all my fault. Losing a child is the greatest grief. I have committed a great sin. If anyone should have died, it should have been me," he said.

In May 2023, both the tennis stars were on their way home from a tennis tournament victory dinner on North Broadway in Jericho when police say Singh drove his pickup truck the wrong way at 95 mph (150 kmph) in a 40 mph zone and struck the boys' car, killing the two middle schoolers and injuring two other teens, the CBS news reported.