Indian-Origin Man Fights For Life After Australian Police Officials 'Kneed Him on Neck'

Canberra: A 42-year-old Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi, is battling for life after a brutal arrest where he was kneed in the neck to the ground by the Australian police in Adelaide's eastern suburbs. He is currently at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and on life support with severe brain and neck injuries, according to local media reports.

His family claimed that excessive force was used during the arrest, due to which the father-of-two lost consciousness with severe injuries. The video, which was filmed by Kundi's wife, Amritpal Kaur, shows him being forced onto Payneham Road.

Pundi can be heard shouting, "I've done nothing wrong," while Kaur is also crying and claiming his innocence."Just 19 seconds of video because I got panicked, and I sat on the ground with Gaurav. I kept saying he's not well, he's not well, please don't do this, just call the ambulance," she said, speaking to local Australian media outlet 9News.

"Doctors are saying his brain is totally damaged. Maybe he will wake up if his brain works, or maybe he will not," she added. Recalling the incident, Kaur stated that their loud argument caught the attention of a passing police patrol, and they mistakenly interpreted it as a case of domestic violence."I just went out and followed him. What are you doing here? Let's get back home. You are drunk. You are not well. We will go home," she recalled.

"He just pushed me a little bit... The policeman thought he was assaulting me and doing domestic violence on the road, but the policeman was wrong. He was just drunk, and that's why he was loud, nothing else," she further statedKaur alleged that her husband was injured when his head was slammed into the police car and the road and that while he was on the ground, he was kneed in the neck.

She said she also tried to warn the police about pre-existing health conditions."His brain is damaged because the policeman hit him very badly on the road. His health is not very good, and his heart is not working. I am just sitting over there and praying to God. Nothing else I can do," she said.

Meanwhile, South Australia Police have launched an internal investigation and are reviewing body-worn camera footage. Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia said he was satisfied that officers acted appropriately."I can say that from that evidence I've looked at, from that body-worn video, but it is only one portion, I'm comfortable, but that is only one police officer," Acting Assistant Commissioner John DeCandia said.