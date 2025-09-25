ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Man Charged With Murder Of Sex Offender In California

Varun Suresh, 29, specifically targeted the victim because of the victim’s age and previous offences. Varun found his information on the California Megan's Law Website.

Indian-Origin Man Charged With Murder Of Sex Offender In California
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New York: An Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California, US media reported. Varun Suresh, 29, is suspected of chasing and stabbing the victim last week in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Suresh allegedly said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die", Fox KTVU news portal reported. Suresh has also been charged with being an armed individual, causing great bodily injury and residential burglary.

“Investigation revealed that Suresh specifically targeted the victim because of the victim’s age and previous offences,” Fremont police said in a statement. The police said that Suresh chased the victim into an unrelated home to continue inflicting harm.

The victim was identified as David Brimmer, Fox KTVU reported. When officers arrived, they located Brimmer unresponsive on the ground, it said. They found the victim with several stab wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. Suresh did not know Brimmer before the alleged killing, and instead found his information on the California Megan's Law Website, the report said, citing court documents.

Also Read

  1. Indian-Origin Man In Detention For Over A Month In US Over An Old Case
  2. 71-Year-Old US Citizen Of Indian Origin Killed In Punjab's Ludhiana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ORIGIN CHARGED WITH MURDERMURDER OF A SEX OFFENDER IN FREMONTVARUN SURESH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.