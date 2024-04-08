Indian-Origin Man Charged with London Post Office Robbery Using Fake Firearm

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

An Indian man, Rajvinder Kahlon, has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after threatening two members of staff at a Post Office in Hounslow, London, to steal cash. According to the Met Police statement, a man entered the Post Office in Hounslow at around 6 PM on April 1, threatened staff with a firearm, and stole a significant amount of cash.

An Indian man, Rajvinder Kahlon, has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after threatening two members of staff at a Post Office in Hounslow, London, to steal cash. According to the Met Police statement, a man entered the Post Office in Hounslow at around 6 PM on April 1, threatened staff with a firearm, and stole a significant amount of cash.

London: An Indian-origin man who is suspected of threatening staff at a Post Office in Hounslow, west London, to steal a large quantity of cash has been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested last week at his home address following the robbery at the Post Office on Brabazon Road, Hounslow, on April 1. The Metropolitan Police said its Flying Squad officers responded to the reports and detectives were able to piece together the suspect's identity.

At around 1800hrs on April 1, a man entered the Post Office in Brabazon Road, Hounslow. The man threatened two members of staff with what they believed was a firearm before making off with a large quantity of cash, the Met Police said in a statement.

Flying Squad officers responded immediately, and detectives used a range of tactics to identify a suspect. On Thursday, 4 April, Rajvinder Kahlon, 41, was arrested at his home address in Hounslow.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 6 April, charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm, the statement added. Kahlon remains in custody and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court in west London on May 6.

Read More

  1. Cyber Fraud: Uttarakhand Techie Duped of Rs 1 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' scam
  2. Robbers Nabbed after Victim Raises Alarm in Delhi

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.