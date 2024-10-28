Indian-Origin Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Woman, 2 Children In UK

London: An Indian-origin man appeared in court on Monday charged with the attempted murder of a woman and two children in east London, who were stabbed and rushed to hospital last week.

Kulvinder Ram, 48, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court charged with three counts of attempted murder of a woman in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

The Metropolitan Police said all parties are known to each other, without giving any further details at this stage of the investigation.

“Three people – a woman aged in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy – were all found suffering stab injuries. All three were taken to hospital for treatment – none of their conditions are life-threatening,” the Met Police said.

In the immediate aftermath of the stabbings, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham where the stabbings took place, described it as a "truly shocking" attack.

"This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident," Basford said last week.

"A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work, and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days," he said, appealing for members of the public to contact the force with any information that would assist their investigation.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended the scene on Friday as the stabbings were reported. Ram was also hospitalised along with the victims after being taken unwell but later discharged into police custody after being assessed.