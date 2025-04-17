ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Doctor Elected President of UK’s Royal College of Physicians

London: Dr Mumtaz Patel has been elected as the 123rd president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), a high-profile role heading the UK’s medical professional membership body representing 40,000 members around the world.

Dr Patel, born in Lancashire, north-west England, to Indian migrant parents, is a consultant nephrologist based in Manchester.

The RCP welcomed her as the “first Indo-Asian Muslim president” and the fifth woman to lead the physicians’ group dating back to the 16th century.

The voting in the presidential contest concluded on Monday and the official start date for her four-year term is yet to be confirmed.

“As president, I will lead the RCP to be the best organisation it can be, supporting our members throughout every career stage to deliver the best possible healthcare for our patients,” said Patel.

“I will bring passion, commitment, vision, a values-driven approach and more than 20 years of RCP experience to the role,” she said.

Patel was serving as the RCP senior censor and vice-president for education and training and was also acting as president since June 2024. As president, she will chair the RCP Council and become a member of the Board of Trustees.

“Dr Patel takes on this vital role following a challenging period for the college, and I am confident in her ability to lead with integrity, rebuild trust among our members and restore the lustre to this illustrious college,” said Dr Diana Walford CBE, chair of the RCP Board of Trustees.