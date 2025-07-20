ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Doctor Charged With Offering Drugs for Sexual Favours In US

New York: An Indian-origin doctor in New Jersey has been charged with distributing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose to his patients in exchange of sexual favours, according to a press release issued by the US Attorney's Office.

Ritesh Kalra, 51, of Secaucus, allegedly operated a "pill mill out of his medical office, where he routinely prescribed high-dose opioids—including oxycodone—and promethazine with codeine to patients," said the press release issued by the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, on Friday.

"Physicians hold a position of profound responsibility—but as alleged, Dr Kalra used that position to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable patients for sex, and defraud New Jersey’s public healthcare programme, " US Attorney Alina Habba said in the release.

Kalra is accused of issuing more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone, including days when he wrote upwards of 50 prescriptions between January 2019 and February 2025. Kalra, an internist in Fair Lawn, also allegedly billed for false in-person visits and counselling sessions, the release said.