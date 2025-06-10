ETV Bharat / international

Indian-origin Boy Recovers From Rare Life-Threatening Genetic Disorder In Singapore

Singapore: A 19-month-old Indian-origin boy in Singapore has fully recovered from a rare life-threatening genetic disorder after a stem-cell transplant, according to a media report.

Mannat Singh was diagnosed with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) when he was just six days old, making him highly vulnerable to even the common flu, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Mannat, the first baby in Singapore to be diagnosed with SCID at birth, successfully underwent the stem-cell transplant in 2023 before the emergence of SCID symptoms. Today, Mannat is healthy, the paper reported.

As for baby Mannat, he had Artemis SCID, a rare form of recessive radiosensitive SCID, which meant he could not be treated with radiation or have certain scans done. Without treatment, Mannat would not have made it past his first birthday, according to the Singapore daily report.

His mother Harminder Kaur, 39, a nurse, recalled the guilt and fear she felt “because I made him this way”. “It did not help our state of mind when his odds were stacked against him,” said her husband Harminder Singh, 39, an IT consultant.