Indian Nationals Among Over 50 Entities Sanctioned By US For Aiding Iran’s Energy Trade

Washington: The US has sanctioned more than 50 entities, people and vessels, including two Indian nationals, for allegedly facilitating Iranian energy sales, in an attempt to dismantle "key elements" of Tehran's "energy export machine", according to an official statement.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the sanctions on Thursday.

"These actors have collectively enabled the export of billions of dollars’ worth of petroleum and petroleum products, providing critical revenue to the Iranian regime and its support for terrorist groups that threaten the United States," the department said in a press release.

The sanctions are part of the department's efforts to curb Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical exports.

“The Treasury Department is degrading Iran’s cash flow by dismantling key elements of Iran’s energy export machine,” it said, quoting Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.