ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Jailed For Unlawfully Importing 58 Tortoises Into Singapore

A man was sentenced to jail for unlawfully importing Indian star tortoises into Singapore in August.

Indian National Jailed For Unlawfully Importing 58 Tortoises Into Singapore
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Singapore: An Indian national was sentenced to a year and four months’ jail for unlawfully importing 58 Indian star tortoises into Singapore in August, a media report said on Tuesday. The tortoises were concealed -- sealed and not ventilated -- in Abdul Jaffar Haji Ali's personal luggage when he arrived at Changi Airport on August 29 from India to take another flight to Jakarta, The Straits Times said.

Ali, 40, pleaded guilty on Monday of unlawfully bringing into Singapore the Indian star tortoises, categorised as 'vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Earlier, Ali was handed a charge under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act and also under the Animals and Birds Act for allegedly failing to take reasonable steps in ensuring that the tortoises did not suffer unnecessarily.

One of the tortoises was dead while 22 others were later assessed to be “thin”, according to the report. Ali had received those tortoises from his friend identified as 'Bhai' in court documents, who helped with all the logistical arrangements for the trip, including paying for his flight and arranging his accommodation. In return, Bhai asked Ali’s help to transport a piece of packed luggage to Jakarta.

Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) prosecutor Lim Chong Hui said Ali did not ask about the contents of the package nor did he check it anytime after Bhai handed it over on August 28 in Chennai. “At all material times, the accused had ample opportunity to check and verify the contents of the luggage himself in the presence of Bhai,” Lim said.

Singapore: An Indian national was sentenced to a year and four months’ jail for unlawfully importing 58 Indian star tortoises into Singapore in August, a media report said on Tuesday. The tortoises were concealed -- sealed and not ventilated -- in Abdul Jaffar Haji Ali's personal luggage when he arrived at Changi Airport on August 29 from India to take another flight to Jakarta, The Straits Times said.

Ali, 40, pleaded guilty on Monday of unlawfully bringing into Singapore the Indian star tortoises, categorised as 'vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Earlier, Ali was handed a charge under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act and also under the Animals and Birds Act for allegedly failing to take reasonable steps in ensuring that the tortoises did not suffer unnecessarily.

One of the tortoises was dead while 22 others were later assessed to be “thin”, according to the report. Ali had received those tortoises from his friend identified as 'Bhai' in court documents, who helped with all the logistical arrangements for the trip, including paying for his flight and arranging his accommodation. In return, Bhai asked Ali’s help to transport a piece of packed luggage to Jakarta.

Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks) prosecutor Lim Chong Hui said Ali did not ask about the contents of the package nor did he check it anytime after Bhai handed it over on August 28 in Chennai. “At all material times, the accused had ample opportunity to check and verify the contents of the luggage himself in the presence of Bhai,” Lim said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SINGAPOREINDIAN NATIONALJAILEDTORTOISES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.