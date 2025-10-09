ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Jailed For Molesting American Woman In Singapore

Singapore: An Indian national, working in Singapore's construction industry, has been sentenced to 13 months in jail afterpleading guilty to two charges of voyeurism and one count of outrage of modesty of an American woman. Indian national Thirupathi Mohandas, 41, had four other charges, including two counts of housebreaking, taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Mohandas found the woman attractive after seeing her in a condominium unit through a window and broke into the apartment to molest her while she was asleep, The Straits Times newspaper reported. The 35-year-old American woman discovered his act, but he escaped, only to break into the apartment again just two days later – this time looking at her while he committed a sex act.

“As a result of the accused's actions, the victim felt scared and disgusted,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Ernest Chua said, adding that the victim sought help from her condominium's security guard, who called the police.

Before midnight on May 4, Mohandas was arrested by police officers who saw him loitering in the area outside the condominium unit. He admitted that he had intended to see the woman again.

Chua asked for Mohandas to be jailed for between 12 and 18 months, noting the high degree of premeditation and serious violation of privacy in this case, according to the report.