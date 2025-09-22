ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Jailed, Canned In Singapore For Molesting Woman

Singapore: A 46-year-old Indian national and Singapore permanent resident on Monday was sentenced to four years in jail and six strokes of the cane for molesting a woman in a nursing room at a shopping mall.

Ankit Sharma was convicted on one charge of aggravated outrage of modesty for molesting a 31-year-old technology specialist recruiter after dragging her into a nursing room at Changi City Point mall on March 1, 2023, Channel News Asia reported.

The victim had met Sharma for the first time that evening after a colleague shared his profile with her. The meeting began with professional discussions but soon turned uncomfortable as Sharma initiated sexual conversations and asked intrusive personal questions over drinks at a bar, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheldon Lim told the court.

When the woman excused herself to use the washroom and later returned, Sharma waited outside and pulled her into a nearby nursing room, where he kissed her forcefully, restrained her, and made repeated sexual advances despite her resistance.