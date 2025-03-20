Indian National Detained In US For Opposing US Foreign Policy Towards Israel: Report

New York: An Indian national, enrolled as a postdoctoral fellow in the US, has been detained by federal immigration authorities for allegedly opposing US foreign policy towards Israel, according to a media report.

Badar Khan Suri is a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC.

A report in Politico said that Suri, who was studying and teaching on a student visa, has been “detained by federal immigration authorities amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on student activists whom the government accuses of opposing American foreign policy.”

The report said that “masked agents” arrested Suri from outside his home in Virginia Monday night.