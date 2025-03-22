Indian National Detained In Qatar

ETV Bharat / international

By PTI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

New Delhi: An Indian national has been detained in Qatar in connection with an ongoing investigation carried out by authorities in that country, sources said on Saturday.

The charges against Indian national Amit Gupta, who works in an Indian tech company, are not immediately known. The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of Gupta's detention by Qatari authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation, the sources said.

The mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari authorities on a regular basis, they said. "Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," said a source.

