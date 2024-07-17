ETV Bharat / international

Indian National Among 6 People Killed in Oman Mosque Shooting

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Dubai/ Muscat: An Indian national was among six people killed in a rare shooting attack by Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital. The shooting on Monday night near the Imam Ali Mosque also claimed the lives of one policeman and four Pakistan nationals, while injuring 28 others.

"Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on July 15, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life & another is injured," Embassy of India in Muscat posted on X Tuesday.

"Embassy offers its sincere condolences & stands ready to offer all assistance to the families," it said. The three attackers were also killed by security forces during the incident in the al-Wadi al-Kabir area on Monday night, according to a statement.

Pakistan said four Pakistanis were among those killed in a "terrorist attack" on the Imam Ali Mosque. India also said one of its citizens was killed. The Islamic State (ISIS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The ISIS has repeatedly targeted Shia ceremonies, processions and worshippers in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. But it has never before claimed an attack in Oman, where the Shia are a minority.

TAGGED:

INDIAN NATIONAL KILLED IN OMAN6 KILLED IN OMAN MOSQUE SHOOTINGTERRORIST ATTACK IN OMANOMAN MOSQUE SHOOTING

