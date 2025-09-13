ETV Bharat / international

Indian Mission Welcomes Irish Human Rights Group’s Support Over Racist Attacks

Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, meeting with IHREC Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick at the Indian Embassy in Dublin. ( X@IndiainIreland )

London: The Indian Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, welcomed a “very positive” engagement with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) over recent racist attacks targeting Indians in the country.

IHREC Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick was hosted by Mishra at the Indian Embassy in Dublin earlier this week to deliberate on concerted efforts to ensure the safety of members of the Indian community in Ireland.

The meeting followed an Embassy advisory issued last month urging Indian citizens to take "reasonable precautions for their personal security” following a series of racially aggravated attacks.

“Ambassador H E Shri Akhilesh Mishra was pleased to have a very positive conversation this morning with the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Mr Liam Herrick,” the Indian Embassy in Dublin said in a social media statement.

“They discussed the recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland and the need for concerted action to ensure the protection of the rights and safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, as well as of all members of the community,” the statement added.